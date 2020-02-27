John (Jack) Thomas Garvin, 92, Rio

John (Jack) Thomas Garvin, age 92, passed away peacefully at At Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Jack was born, at home on the family farm near Rio, June 3, 1927, to William and Kathryn (Kearns) Garvin. Immediately following Rio High School graduation in June 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Fortunately for all, WWII ended in September, he was assigned to Occupation Duty in Japan until late 1946. He served in the Naval Reserves until 1962.

Following his service, Jack returned to Rio to begin his 40 year career with the U.S. Post Office. Shortly thereafter, he met his future wife Mary Isberner. They were married on May 21, 1949, spending 63 years together before she preceded him in death in 2012.

The Garvin family has had a continuous presence in the Rio Community since 1892. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council and as President. Jack enjoyed his family, working in his yard, reading newspapers/magazines plus he was active on his computer. Over the years, he had a large vegetable garden, and more recently enjoyed the flowers Mary and his daughters-in-law planted for him there.