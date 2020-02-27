John (Jack) Thomas Garvin, 92, Rio

John (Jack) Thomas Garvin, age 92, passed away peacefully at At Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Jack was born, at home on the family farm near Rio, June 3, 1927, to William and Kathryn (Kearns) Garvin. Immediately following Rio High School graduation in June 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Fortunately for all, WWII ended in September, he was assigned to Occupation Duty in Japan until late 1946. He served in the Naval Reserves until 1962.
Following his service, Jack returned to Rio to begin his 40 year career with the U.S. Post Office. Shortly thereafter, he met his future wife Mary Isberner. They were married on May 21, 1949, spending 63 years together before she preceded him in death in 2012.
You have free articles remaining.
The Garvin family has had a continuous presence in the Rio Community since 1892. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council and as President. Jack enjoyed his family, working in his yard, reading newspapers/magazines plus he was active on his computer. Over the years, he had a large vegetable garden, and more recently enjoyed the flowers Mary and his daughters-in-law planted for him there.
Jack is survived by his four sons, John (Cris) of Tomahawk, Tom (Dee) of Pewaukee, Jim (Pam) of Townsend, and Bill (Bonnie) of Menasha; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Ann Danielson of Plainfield, Ind.; sister-in-law, Mildred Knodle, Byron, Ill.; in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents William and Kathryn, his father’s second wife and very special Garvin family member Irene (Sprangers), brothers-in-law Kenny Danielson, Mel Knodle, and Otto, George, and Al Isberner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 29 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rio, with Father Grant Theis presiding. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio, and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church Saturday.
Special thanks to his wonderful neighbors and the At Home Again staff that treated him with such kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Rio EMS who were very kind to both Mary and Jack. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)