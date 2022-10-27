July 3, 1928 – Oct. 23, 2022

BARABOO—John “Jack” Wesley Pitt, 94, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2022.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Selma and Wesley Pitt; his sister, Ruth Ibach; his brother, Robert Fellows. He is survived by his wife, Lorna Pitt; his children: Brad Pitt (Anne Ruzicka), Monte Pitt and Jon Pitt; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Born in 1928 in Milwaukee, Jack graduated from Wauwatosa High School. Having served in the Navy Reserve, Jack went on to a long and successful career in sales, working for Lucky Strike and National Laboratories before founding Hub Chemical Company and J.W.P, Enterprises.

Always quick with a greeting, a smile and a story, Jack enjoyed talking and laughing with everyone. He loved his family, cars and animals of all stripes, having traveled to Africa on a photo safari to see the big cats up close, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Jack’s family will be having a Celebration of Life in his honor in the coming weeks.

In lieu of memorials, donations can be made to Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue and Education Center in Rock Springs, WI, at wisconsinbigcats.org or Sauk County Humane Society at saukhumane.org where he had volunteered walking the dogs in years past.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Park Place in Baraboo as well as Agrace Hospice for their kindness and professionalism.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to ragobaldwinfuneralhome.com.