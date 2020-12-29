John Jensen

HORICON—John J. Jensen, age 90, of Horicon, passed away on December 26, 2020 at Watertown Health Care Center in Watertown.
John is survived by his sons Jay and Ric, grandchildren Lindsey, Ian, Christine, and Sarah and his great grandson, Tristan.
John honorably served his country in the US Army on active duty as well as in the Army Reserve. He served in Korea and received commendations, a Bronze Star and a Battlefield Commission to Lieutenant. He ended his service with the rank of Major.
With his partner, Barbara Harvey, together they ran the Old Time Food Store in Horicon for over 40 years. They were also very active in rehabilitation of birds of prey for many years.
No formal services will be held.
Memorials in memory of John may be directed to Marsh Haven Nature Center – W10145 Hwy. 49, Waupun, WI 53963.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
