Dec. 10, 1964—July 5, 2022

ROCK SPRINGS—John K. Conway, age 57, of rural Rock Springs, passed away at home with his wife at his side on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer at the beginning of the pandemic. John, son of Kenneth and Melvina (Norderhaug) Conway, Jr. was born Dec. 10, 1964 in Baraboo.

He is survived by his wife, Lise; father, Ken Conway; children: Amanda (Adam), Nate (Tori), Samantha (James); grandchildren: Macee, William and Oliver; brother, Bill (Kristin); nephews, nieces; brother, Eric (Jane); other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mel.

An outdoor celebration of life will take place on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Haskins Park in West Baraboo from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.