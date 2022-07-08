 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John K. Conway

  • 0
John K. Conway

Dec. 10, 1964—July 5, 2022

ROCK SPRINGS—John K. Conway, age 57, of rural Rock Springs, passed away at home with his wife at his side on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer at the beginning of the pandemic. John, son of Kenneth and Melvina (Norderhaug) Conway, Jr. was born Dec. 10, 1964 in Baraboo.

He is survived by his wife, Lise; father, Ken Conway; children: Amanda (Adam), Nate (Tori), Samantha (James); grandchildren: Macee, William and Oliver; brother, Bill (Kristin); nephews, nieces; brother, Eric (Jane); other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mel.

An outdoor celebration of life will take place on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Haskins Park in West Baraboo from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News