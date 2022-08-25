July 3, 1945—Aug. 17, 2022

LAKE DELTON—John K. Peterson of Lake Delton, WI area. At peace on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the age of 77.

Loving father of: Tracy Peterson (Darren Wheeler) of Gunnison, CO and Scott Peterson of Kuna, ID; proud grandfather of: Jack and Dylan Wheeler. Loving son of the late Hilda Peterson (Johnson) and of the late Kenneth M. Peterson. Beloved brother of the late: Robert Peterson (Nancy Devoak), and the late David Peterson (Joanne), Paul Peterson and James Peterson (Barbara); He was the grateful uncle of 10 nieces and nephews; and grandson to the late Alfred and Mary Peterson of Mt. Horeb, WI and the late Carl Benjamin and Anna Johnson of Readstown, WI.

John was born in Madison, WI on July 3, 1945. He attended Madison West High School and graduated from Menomonee Falls High School (WI) after having a renowned basketball career and celebrated scholastic achievement. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and graduated from Spencerian Business College with a BA degree in Sales and Marketing Management and was on their basketball team and an active member and officer of Pi Rho Zeta fraternity. He graduated with honors while working full time, married and a father.

He was very proud of his 30 year career with Allstate Insurance Co. where he started his employment in Milwaukee while in college and later was transferred to their Home Office in Northbrook, IL. He held numerous technical and management positions, represented the company on numerous Insurance Industry Associations; traveled extensively, and took early retirement in 1995.

He then started his own management consulting business, J.K. Peterson & Associates, operating out of Schaumberg, IL. In 1998 he joined the staff of Classic Inns of Wisconsin as a consultant and subsequently was appointed General Manager of the Audubon Inn, Mayville, WI, until 2002 when the Inn was sold. Under new leadership, the Audubon Inn’s Restaurant was selected as the Restaurant of the Month by Discover Wisconsin Radio and TV show and the Inn was chosen as one of the top Inns in the country by National Geographic Traveler’s Magazine.

While in Mayville, he was involved in numerous volunteer organizations and was an executive board member and past President of the Mayville Main Street Association and active member of the Mayville Rotary Club.

He spent his youth in Madison and summers in the Wisconsin Dells area where his parents had a residence on Lake Delton. He absolutely loved fishing and over the years fished throughout the United States and Canada.

He moved to the Lake Delton area in 2003 where he established his retirement home and an online retail business, Delton Creek Enterprises, and made claim to his final favorite fishing spot.

One of his cherished past times was having the opportunity of singing with his brothers who received their tutelage from their musical father. John is remembered as being a fun loving, thoughtful and caring person with a great sense of humor. We’re going to miss him.

A memorial funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI, with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

This obituary was authored by John K. Peterson himself.

