John Karll, 80, Green Bay

GREEN BAY - John “Bo” Karll, 80, of Green Bay, formerly of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. John was born in Baraboo on Sept. 9, 1939, to Bodo and Cleo (Barnhart) Karll.

Bo was unwaveringly proud of his family, and he took extreme pride in his children and grandchildren. Bo was known for his hard work, reliability, thoughtfulness, and perfectionism. For those fortunate to know Bo, they knew he was the most dedicated and loyal Packer fan of all, taking honor in the fact that his uncle, Eric Karll, wrote the song “Go! You Packers Go!” and taking pride in all things Green Bay.

After attending Baraboo High School, Bo enlisted in the US Navy Reserves for two years, and the US Air Force for four years. He was employed by Green Bay Packaging for many years, until his retirement. Bo enjoyed spending his days outside mowing and landscaping for others, or at the Stadium View cheering on his beloved Green Bay Packers.