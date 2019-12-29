John Karll, 80, Green Bay

GREEN BAY - John “Bo” Karll, 80, of Green Bay, formerly of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. John was born in Baraboo on Sept. 9, 1939, to Bodo and Cleo (Barnhart) Karll.
Bo was unwaveringly proud of his family, and he took extreme pride in his children and grandchildren. Bo was known for his hard work, reliability, thoughtfulness, and perfectionism. For those fortunate to know Bo, they knew he was the most dedicated and loyal Packer fan of all, taking honor in the fact that his uncle, Eric Karll, wrote the song “Go! You Packers Go!” and taking pride in all things Green Bay.
After attending Baraboo High School, Bo enlisted in the US Navy Reserves for two years, and the US Air Force for four years. He was employed by Green Bay Packaging for many years, until his retirement. Bo enjoyed spending his days outside mowing and landscaping for others, or at the Stadium View cheering on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Bo is survived by his children, Jeff (Cathy) Karll, Fitchburg, Jon Karll, Appleton, Chad Karll, Baraboo, Summer Karll (Mark Eberle), Reedsburg, Adam Diring, Green Bay, and Anna Diring of Nashville, Tenn.; 14 grandchildren; a sister, Kay (Fred) Kruse of Baraboo; and numerous other relatives and friends. Bo was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul; sister, Mary Ann; and son, Jason.
Thank you to his medical team of Dr. Matthias Fuchs, Dr. Kevin Mortara, and most of all NP Katie Hampton. Also, a big thank you to Unity Hospice and nursing staff at Bellin Hospital for their compassionate care in his final days. We thank all those that have had Bo in their prayers and thoughts. We are deeply saddened by Bo’s passing, but we find comfort that he is now at peace.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 727 8th St., Baraboo, WI 53913. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the “John Bo Karll Benefit Memorial Fund” at any Wells Fargo location, or mailed to Wells Fargo Bank, 502 Oak St., Baraboo, WI 53913.
