May 1, 1926—Feb. 27, 2023

BEAVER DAM—John L. Weber, age 96, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau.

There will be a memorial gathering for John on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Onildo Orellana officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

John Leo Weber was born on May 1, 1926, in Beaver Dam, WI, to the late John and Agnes (nee Thiede) Weber. He attended St. Peter Grade School until the eighth grade when he went to work on the family farm after the death of his father. He was later united in marriage with Patricia Radke. John worked for Mosinee Paper Company in Columbus.

John was an avid outdoorsman; he loved going to his property in Salon Springs as often as he could and he loved to hunt. He was a life-long Catholic and attended mass in both Beaver Dam and Gordon.

Survivors include his son-in-law, Phil (Cindy) Schwantes of Beaver Dam; two sisters: Agnes Fredericksen and Barbara Schwarze; a brother, Theodore Weber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Kim Schwantes; two sisters and their husbands: Elaine (Al) Schultz and Mary Lou (Francis) Oechsner; three brothers and their wives: Al (Ruth) Weber, Paul (Myrtle) Weber, and Jim Weber; a sister-in-law, Betty Weber; and a brother-in-law, Donald Schwarze.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.

