John Labeots, Sr., 79, Baraboo

BARABOO - John Labeots, Sr., age 79, of Baraboo, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living. John, son of Walter and Stella (Hahn) Labeots, was born Aug. 29, 1940. He was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago, where he participated on the wrestling, baseball, and football teams. John was united in marriage to Kathleen “Kathy” Wittl on June 15, 1960 at Our Lady of Knock in Calumet City, Ill; she preceded him in death on March 18, 2014. John was employed by Seneca Foods, formerly Libby’s, as a Supervisor his entire working career. In his free time, John enjoyed fishing, watching the Packers and especially the Brewers, and hunting. Above all else, John loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. He was a great baker, skills he got from his mother. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by his sons, John (Lucinda) Labeots, Jr., Chris (Cheryl) Labeots; daughter-in-law, Robin Labeots; six grandchildren, Kenneth Labeots, Jessica (Sam) Lloyd, Nick Labeots, Jake Labeots, Brandon (Rachel) Labeots, Joe (Katie) Labeots; great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Liberty, Bentley, Lincoln, Olivia, Owen, Corinne, and one more on the way. He is further survived by his sisters, Maryann and Betty; cousin, Sandy Migas; special nieces, Leigh Ann and Jennifer as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy; son, Tim; siblings, Pat, Stella, Rosalie, Walter, Anthony, and Patricia; grandson-in-law, Adam Chester and his best friend, Tony Migas.
A service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jared Holzhuter officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Meadow Ridge and Agrace Hospice for the kindness shown to John and his family.
