John Labeots, Sr., 79, Baraboo

BARABOO - John Labeots, Sr., age 79, of Baraboo, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living. John, son of Walter and Stella (Hahn) Labeots, was born Aug. 29, 1940. He was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago, where he participated on the wrestling, baseball, and football teams. John was united in marriage to Kathleen “Kathy” Wittl on June 15, 1960 at Our Lady of Knock in Calumet City, Ill; she preceded him in death on March 18, 2014. John was employed by Seneca Foods, formerly Libby’s, as a Supervisor his entire working career. In his free time, John enjoyed fishing, watching the Packers and especially the Brewers, and hunting. Above all else, John loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. He was a great baker, skills he got from his mother. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.