John Litscher, Jr.

Mar. 31, 1950—Oct. 11, 2021

We will be gathering to celebrate John’s life and share memories on April 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m.

A light lunch will be provided. Fairfield Town Hall, E12891 Cty. Rd. U, Baraboo, WI. 53913.

