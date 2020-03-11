John Loutsch, 78, of Mauston

John Loutsch, age 78 of Mauston, Wis. passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Casa de Oaks in Reedsburg, Wis.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mauston, Wis. with Father John A. Potaczek celebrating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m.

John was born June 7, 1948, in Chicago, Ill. the son of John and Florence (Domialle) Loutsch. He served in the United States Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Kittyhawk, and was honorably discharged. In October of 1965, he married Joyce Corey and lived and worked in Chicago. In April 1966, he was involved in a motor vehicle accident, which severely changed his direction of life.

John is survived by his sons; Mark of Tomah, Wis., Patrick of Baraboo, Wis.; daughters, Yvonne (Sam) Franke of Mauston, Wis., Pamela (Chris) Crossley of Lake Delton, Wis., Michelle (Larry) Zieler of Reedsburg, Wis., Theresa (Paul) Johnson of Tomah, Wis., Sara Loutsch of Sparta, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Linda (Loutsch) Troglia. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Constance; son, James; four infant children; brother, Harold; and sisters, Brenda and Suzy.

The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

