ELROY—John M. Cigelske, 59, of Elroy, WI passed away at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee after a long battle with COVID on February 7, 2022.

John was born on January 6, 1963 in Beaver Dam to Joseph and Mary Clare (Nennmann) Cigelske. Throughout his life John enjoyed fishing and deer hunting.

John is survived by his mother Mary Clare (Donald) Schey; sisters: Kay (Dave) Wallintin and Colleen Pieper; his brother Todd (Jodi) Cigelske; stepbrothers: Steve (Char) Schey and Daniel (Lori) Schey; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Cigelske and his beloved dog Belgium.

It was John’s wish that no formal funeral services be held and cremation take place.

