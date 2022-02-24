WISCONSIN RAPIDS -John M. Larsen, age 72 of Wisconsin Rapids died on January 31, 2022. John was son the of Roy and Laverne (Prue) Larsen and was born on September 17, 1949 in Sparta, WI. John graduated from Necedah High School in 1969. After graduating John joined the United States Army. John was a Vietnam Veteran serving from 1969 to 1971. John worked for Young Brothers Truck Stop in New Lisbon for several years, and later worked as a head scaler for the Nekoosa Papermill for over 25 years.

John was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved dog sitting for his friend’s dog Cosmo.

John is survived by his sister Delores Wahner of Mauston. He was preceded in death by his parents.

John’s wishes were to be cremated. His urn will be buried in the Tunnel City Cemetery with Military Honors at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.