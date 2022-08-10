Oct. 12, 1960—Aug. 8, 2022

FAIRFIELD—John M. Van Hoosen, age 61, of Fairfield, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. John, son of Russell and Dorothy (Seitz) Van Hoosen was born Oct. 12, 1960 in Baraboo. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1978.

On Sept. 26, 1987 he was united in marriage to Deborah “Debbie” Ramsey; she preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2006.

He was employed by Isenberg’s then Turners Water Care for many years until he started for the City of Baraboo; he retired from the City in January.

On Oct. 17, 2009 he was united in marriage Brenda Padley. In his free time, he enjoyed building Jeeps, spending time with his buddies, hunting, four-wheeling and drinking Busch Light.

In his younger years he loved to spin his records at Quailer’s Bar. John was a member of the F.A.T. Club and was a Road Commissioner for the Town of Fairfield. His family will remember him as the best family pig cooker. John had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone. As big of a man as John was, his heart was ten times bigger especially when it comes to the love for his family.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda; children: Justin (Dori) Van Hoosen, Tyler Van Hoosen, Michelle (Josh) Bahe, Megan Padley, Michael (Gina) Padley, Matthew (Marissa Marshall) Padley; grandchildren: MaKenna, Cameron, Hoffman, Scarlet, Gianna, Layton, Otto; mothers-in-law, Donna Ramsey and Peggy Buffington; brother-in-law, Bryan (Cathy) Buffington; as well as other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Debbie; sisters, Betty Walburg, Patti Van Hoosen and Tammy Van Hoosen; fathers-in-law, Richard “Dick” Ramsey and Robert L. Buffington.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at church from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used in John’s name at a later date. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family