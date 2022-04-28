April 12, 1939—April 21, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—John Morse, age 83, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells, WI with Reverend Craig Wolfgram officiating. Burial was at Spring Grove Cemetery.

John was born April 12, 1939 in Baraboo, WI the son of John and Hazel (Platt) Morse. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1957 and went on to attend UW Stevens Point and Madison Business College.

John married Patricia Anderson on November 12, 1960 in Wisconsin Dells. In 1958, he started the Morse Standard Station and branched off starting additional business; selling snowmobiles, lawn and garden equipment, ice distribution, a bait and tackle shop, and Napa Auto Parts.

John’s passion was farming with his closest friend and cousin, Eugene Morse. As they built a nice size cash crop farm, both being business men, it was their time away from the everyday grind of their businesses.

As years went on, John expanded the business and began selling boats with his son, Durlin in 1995. The unexpected death of Durlin in 2007, changed the entire landscape of Morse Enterprises. In 2008, John’s son, Dan stepped in and continued John’s legacy operating the business now known as Morse Power Sports.

In 2019 John fully retired. John enjoyed most of all, taking care of his family, traveling and snow birding, with his wife Pat. As well as building tool benches, shelving units and bird houses for anyone that had room. John had many hobbies, some of the most cherished were his fishing trips with brothers-in-law and friends. As well as attending NASCAR races, and cheering on his favorite driver, Dale Ernhardt. He also liked to reminisce about the days behind the wheel of his number 33 at the Dells Motor Speedway. John took pride in a job well done, especially when it came to mowing his lawn and taking care of the landscape.

John is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Dan (Teresa) Morse; daughters: Kim (Tony Mackesey) Field; daughter-in-law, Kay Morse; sister, Beverly Padley; and seven grandchildren: Jack Kyle (Alyson Morse), Colin, Cameron (Olivia Morse), Katie, Mackenzie, Brittany, and Taylor. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Durlin; brother, Durlin (MIA-Korean War), and sister, Phyllis Delmore.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com. 608-253-7884