John Morton Jorgensen, 85, of Madison

John Morton Jorgensen died peacefully in hospice care Madison, Wis. on March 1, 2020, at the age of 85.

John was born on April 29, 1934, in Whitehall, Wis. to Einar and Isabel (Cummings) Jorgensen. He grew up in Frederic, Wis. on a small family farm. Upon graduation from high school, John joined the Army and proudly served during the Korean War. He specialized in electronic surveillance for the Army Security Agency. He left the Army with the rank of Captain and joined the National Security Agency. His career continued as a highly respected computer engineer for several companies including IBM, Amdahl and Cray Research.

After he retired in Peoria, Ill., John volunteered for the American Red Cross and local hospitals. In retirement he also fulfilled his lifelong love of the outdoors and animals by volunteering at a local nature preserve.

