John Morton Jorgensen, 85, of Madison

John Morton Jorgensen died peacefully in hospice care Madison, Wis. on March 1, 2020, at the age of 85.
John was born on April 29, 1934, in Whitehall, Wis. to Einar and Isabel (Cummings) Jorgensen. He grew up in Frederic, Wis. on a small family farm. Upon graduation from high school, John joined the Army and proudly served during the Korean War. He specialized in electronic surveillance for the Army Security Agency. He left the Army with the rank of Captain and joined the National Security Agency. His career continued as a highly respected computer engineer for several companies including IBM, Amdahl and Cray Research.
After he retired in Peoria, Ill., John volunteered for the American Red Cross and local hospitals. In retirement he also fulfilled his lifelong love of the outdoors and animals by volunteering at a local nature preserve.
John is survived by his children, John (Lisa), Michael (Anna), Paul, and Eric (Elizabeth) sons from his first marriage to Charmaine (ex-wife) and, son Josh (Ally) and daughter Jinny, children from his second marriage to Tania (ex-wife); his sisters, Marie McElwee, Jean Flanigan, Joan Anderson and Marlys Armstrong; and his grandchildren, Mitchell (John and Lisa), Emily and Lauren (Eric and Elizabeth) and Mason (Paul). He is also survived by many loving nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Einar and Isabel Jorgensen.
John’s family would like to recognize John’s son, Paul Jorgensen, for welcoming John into his home and providing loving, daily care to him for over a decade.
Per John’s wishes there is no planned formal funeral service. The family will come together to celebrate a life well lived at a later date.
A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital for their compassion and support in John’s final weeks.
