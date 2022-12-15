John P. Uphoff

Dec.18, 1931 – Dec. 2, 2022

At 12:32 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2022 of this year John Uphoff transitioned to the next World and is now with his beloved Lord. Born in Baraboo, WI to Mike and Marian Uphoff.

Jack Uphoff, who resided in Florida with his wife of eight years, Marjorie Uphoff, was less than three weeks from his 91st birthday.

He attended St. John’s Military Academy and Wayland Academy, graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1949. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and played Center for the Wisconsin Badgers Freshman Football Team until he broke his knee, later transferring to the University of Miami and received his Bachelor’s, in Economics in 1953.

Jack was a Veteran and served his country honorably in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and received a medical discharge.

On March 31, 1954, Jack married the love of most of his life, Mary Virginia Stimm, starting a life rich with family, business and travel.

Jack’s career path started with delivering block ice and working Summers on the Wisconsin River as a guide and Captain for Consolidated Boat Company. He and his first wife Virginia owned and operated the Madison, Wisconsin Supper Club, The Tree and The Poodle on Capital Square.

Later he would try his hand at farming, this included operating a 75,000-turkey farm for three years, where he broke his bum knee for a third time. He then had the idea of starting up and operating Uppy’s Family Restaurant in 1969 and running it until 1984. While at the same time opening and operating two additional Uppy’s in Florida, In 1979 he opened the Judge’s Chambers Supper Club, in Bradenton, FL and operated that until he was discovered by Tom James, CEO of Raymond James and Associates, who talked him into writing research on the Leisure Industry.

He was a Stockbroker, a Branch Manager and later in his career, an Institutional Salesman, with several NYSE firms and finally the Director of Leisure Stocks for Raymond James and Associates in St. Pete, FL, where he helped to bring public such Companies as Outback Steakhouse and Checker’s, he appeared on the Today Show with Debra Norville interviewing him on his opinion of whether the Trump Taj Mahal would succeed. Later, he served as a Director of the Atlantis Casino, in Reno, NV.

Jack was a Freemason and a member in Good Standing with The Wisconsin Dells Lodge #124-F&AM, he was also a Shriner. John loved golf with his family. Jack also enjoyed traveling and went on dozens of cruises all over the world. One highlight was getting married aboard the Queen Mary II in Norway to his second wife Marjorie, his grade school sweetheart with both his surviving sons acting as best men.

Jack is survived by his loving wife Marjorie; and his two sons: Steve (Linda), Richmond, VA, and Brian (Wendy), Palmetto, FL. He had seven beloved grandchildren; and 12 cherished great-grandchildren. Preceding Jack in death were his first wife, Mary Virginia Uphoff (Stimm), his first son, Phillip Uphoff, his only daughter, Helen Uphoff.

Memorial donations may be directed to: The Wisconsin Dells Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, General Fund Account, Attn: Sec. Brother Jim Timm, 815 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.

The Uphoff family would like to offer their appreciation to our friends and neighbors over our father’s life and ask you to project a short prayer on Jack’s behalf. Thank you we are grateful for your kindnesses.