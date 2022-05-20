July 27, 1941—May 18, 2022

John Palmer Hennig, better known as Johnny P or JP, age 80, passed away at his home on May 18, 2022. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-papa.

John was born on July 27, 1941, to Palmer and Helen (Fleming) Hennig in Mayville, WI. John graduated from Mayville High School, joined the navy and came out as a Second-Class Engineman Diesel Mechanic. He served our country for four-years, and spent two-years in the reserves. John married Barbara Ehlers on October 31, 1964, at St. Mary’s Church in Mayville.

They raised two children together: Susan (Duane) Wiese of Fond du Lac and Michael (Izzy) Hennig of Kewaskum. John was blessed with five grandchildren: Brandon (Rachael) Wiese, Sadie (special friend Teddy) Hennig, Aaron (Erica) Wiese, Kelsie (Adam) Groth, and Cayden (special friend Elizabeth) Wiese. Especially dear to him were his great-grands: Alivia, Mia, and a newborn, Ronan Palmer Wiese, born the day before his great-grandpa’s passing, and will carry on the Palmer name.

Johnny P took over his dad’s Hennig’s Spur Station in Mayville from 1963 until 1988. John then began work in the maintenance department at Seneca Foods. He was a city of Mayville Firefighter for 30-years and Emergency Medical Services volunteer for 39-years, serving as EMS coordinator from 1988 to 2008. He retired from the fire department as Senior Captain, truck 164. John and Barb enjoyed vacationing near and far. He could fix anything and loved to tinker out in the shed or garage on all types of projects.

After retirement, John and Barb moved to Wautoma, WI, building their dream home at “Rocky Top” and enjoying the quiet life in the woods, especially when sand pit neighbors Dennis and Bonnie joined them for adventures and laughs. John loved the outdoors, and target shooting, yearly hunting trips and making wood were some of his favorite hobbies. John and Barb loved when their kids and grandkids came to their ‘bed and breakfast’ and spent time with them on the trails in the woods and making memories.

John is survived by his wife, Barb; his daughter, Susan and her family; and his son, Michael and his family. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Kucharski; his brother-in-law, Glenn (Brenda) Ehlers; and his brother-in-law, Gary (Marne) Ehlers; along with nieces and nephews and other family and friends. John is survived by special friends from Florida and Arizona, along with Mayville Fire and EMS and Seneca—that special friend connection did not diminish throughout the years.

John’s parents, parents-in-law and his brother-in-law, Norbert Kucharski, preceded him in death.

A visitation for John will take place on Sunday, May 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. A private family funeral and burial will be held with military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69, assisted by grandchildren, Aaron and Cayden Wiese who will play taps.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Mayville Fire and EMS department, or you can plant a tree in your backyard in his memory. John was deeply loved and will be truly missed.

John’s family would like to thank their family and friends for their support during this time.

