June 29, 1927—Oct. 7, 2022

MAUSTON—John R. Rice, known as Jack, age 95, formerly of Mauston, WI, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center.

Jack was born June 29, 1927, in Oxford, WI son of the late Rodney and Isabel (Mc Donald) Rice.

John joined the Navy and served in WWII. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, country music, and the American storyteller Louie L’Amour. He was an amateur boat builder into his eighties.

Survivors include his children: Christine Hynes, Cynthia Rice, John “Tom” (Jane) Rice, Patrick (Joni Hunt) Rice, Robert (Lisa) Rice; twelve grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Faye, his parents, Rodney and Isabel Rice; and a sister, Irene Werner.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Wittkopp Funeral Home, 123 South Street, Plymouth. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at 3:00 p.m.

The Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes, Wittkopp location is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Rocky Knoll Health Care Center Memory Care Unit as well as Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care.