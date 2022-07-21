Nov. 24, 1937—July 14, 2022

BEAVER DAM—John R. Stegner, age 84 of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam.

John was born on November 24, 1937, the son of Frank and Lydia (Schultz) Stegner. He was united in marriage to Rita Browne. He worked as a Nurse’s Aide for Dodge County and enjoyed serving as a crossing guard for Beaver Dam.

John is survived by his wife of nearly 24 years, Rita Stegner; children: George (Stace) Stegner and Dawn (Paul) Bruley; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Alice (Warren) Strassburg; sister-in-law, Donna Stegner; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Stegner; and other relatives.

Visitation for John will take place on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.

