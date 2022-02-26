BARABOO—John “Red” J. Nelson, age 82, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at his home with his wife by his side.

John was born on June 5, 1939 in Baraboo, WI to Henry and Mary (Reichling) Nelson. He graduated from Baraboo High School, Class of 1957. Enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1958, John served for 4 years, 6 months, and 13 days.While serving in the Air Force, he met the love of his life, Loretta Harrell. They were united in marriage on August 18, 1962. Settling in Madison, Wisconsin, they went on to raise three daughters.

After 38 years with IBM, John retired as a Technical Support Representative in 2001. He and Loretta moved to Birchwood, Wisconsin where he served on the town board. After 20 years, they left Birchwood in July of 2021 for Sun Prairie, Wisconsin to be closer to family.

John would often answer the phone with “Hello on this end!”. In his spare time, John could be found fishing. He delighted in teaching his grandchildren the joys of this favorite pastime. He also enjoyed playing cribbage every week with friends. He loved anything mechanical. There was nothing John couldn’t fix especially cars. Most of all, John just loved spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife of 59 years Loretta (Harrell); three daughters: Lisa (Stephen) DeWitt, Heather Lynn Chapman, and Deana (Christopher) DeWaal; four grandchildren: Joshua (Anna) DeWitt, Sarah (Andrew) Fabris, Michaela (Noah) Guidry, and Rhianna Chapman; and two great-grandchildren: James Fabris and Henry DeWitt; and many relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his brother William Nelson and sister-in-law Mary Nelson.Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home SUN PRAIRIE. John will be brought to his final place of rest with full military honors at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in John’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/.

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice Care, especially nurses Dawn and Dylan for the loving care they showed Dad. You are truly angels.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard-working hands to rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best.

Okay, love you too, bye.