NECEDAH—John Robert Becher, 71, Necedah, WI, recently died at home.

A Funeral Mass will be said at St. Francis of Assisi at 11:00 a.m. on February 18 . The Torkelson Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

He was born February 10, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI. John was a faithful disciple of Christ and selflessly dedicated his life to working for the Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Connie Becher, Lancaster, WI. Surviving are five siblings: James Becher of Madison, WI, Mary (John) Elwell of Crystal, MN, Mark Becher of Rialto, CA, Gregory (Jan) Becher of Santa Paula, CA, and Catherine (Mark) Donnelly of Omaha, NE; and twenty nieces and nephews.