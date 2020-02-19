John Robert Treganza, 94, of New Lisbon

John Robert Treganza passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wis. John was born on March 29, 1925 in Irene, S.D. to Raymond and Edith (Matson) Treganza. The family moved to Mauston in the Spring of 1929. John graduated from Mauston High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Army Air Corp that same year. He served as a Bombardier for the 374th Flight Squadron of the 308th Bomb Group during WWII. He received his wings in 1944 which were pinned by his sister, Vivian. He served in India on a plane flying fuel over the Himalayans from India to China. He was discharged in 1946 and returned to Wisconsin. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin for two years from 1946 thru 1947. He married Betty Lee Havey on Aug. 31, 1946 and they had three children, Chris, Jeff and Lisa. That marriage dissolved. He married Barb Frank on Jan. 30, 1981. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy (Cork) Korrison, Virginia (Rex) Smith and Vivian (Roy) Stutzman; and one grandchild. He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Chris (Don) Carter, Jeff Treganza and Lisa Ruskosky; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
John Helped his father manage the FM Reed Lumber Co in Mauston from 1948 to 1953 when he and his father purchased the Mauston Lumber Co which they owned from 1953 to 1973. John received his Real Estate License in 1965 and put that to use after the sale of the lumber yard. He sold and general contracted homes for Wick Building Systems from 1969 to 1989. During this time he received his Real Estate Appraiser Certification and did Real Estate Appraisals until his retirement in 2009. John enjoyed hobby farming, golf and traveling throughout his adult life and had a large interest in Frank Lloyd Wright architecture.
Barb and the family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon for John’s wonderful care over the last nine years.
There will be a Service for John at the American Legion Hall, 1005 E State Street, Mauston, Wis. at Noon on Feb. 29th. There will be a luncheon following the service. The family requests no gifts or flowers and request that anyone who wishes may make a donation to the Mauston American Legion in John’s name.
