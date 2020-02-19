John Robert Treganza, 94, of New Lisbon

John Robert Treganza passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wis. John was born on March 29, 1925 in Irene, S.D. to Raymond and Edith (Matson) Treganza. The family moved to Mauston in the Spring of 1929. John graduated from Mauston High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Army Air Corp that same year. He served as a Bombardier for the 374th Flight Squadron of the 308th Bomb Group during WWII. He received his wings in 1944 which were pinned by his sister, Vivian. He served in India on a plane flying fuel over the Himalayans from India to China. He was discharged in 1946 and returned to Wisconsin. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin for two years from 1946 thru 1947. He married Betty Lee Havey on Aug. 31, 1946 and they had three children, Chris, Jeff and Lisa. That marriage dissolved. He married Barb Frank on Jan. 30, 1981. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy (Cork) Korrison, Virginia (Rex) Smith and Vivian (Roy) Stutzman; and one grandchild. He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Chris (Don) Carter, Jeff Treganza and Lisa Ruskosky; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.