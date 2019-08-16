CAMBRIA - John S. Whetstone, 102, of Cambria, formerly of Indiana, died Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born March 9, 1917, in LaGrange County to Samuel J. and Lena (Shrock) Whetstone.
On January 31, 1946, he married Rosa M. Eash. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2011.
Surviving John are two sons, Glen (Alma Hochsteler) Whetstone, Topeka, Ind., and Orva (Emma Miller), Topeka, Ind.; three daughters, Orpha (Wilbur)Yoder, Topeka, Ind., Polly Anna (Clarence) Fry, Millersburg, Ind., and Marry Ellen (Ezra) Petersheim, Cambria, Wis.; 29 grandchildren, 137 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; four brothers, Joseph, Samuel, twin brother Henry, and infant brother Levi; six sisters, Anna, Gertrude, Ida, Elizabeth, Lydia, and Polly.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, all day at the Ezra Petersheim residence, W3298 County Road P, Cambria, Wis. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, all day at the Dennis Yoder residence, 8465 W 55 S., Topeka, Ind. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, at 9:30 a.m. at the Dennis Yoder residence in Topka, Ind. He will be laid to rest at the Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka. The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
