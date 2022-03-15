LAKE DELTON—John Skille, 82, of Lake Delton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022 surrounded by his family. John was born in December of 1939 in Brainerd, MN to Hildore and Elsie Skille. He attended college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and then began his long career as an art educator.

During the early years of his career at the Cudahy School District, John met his wife of 53 years, Judith Ann, and went on to have two daughters, Tara and Tania. He retired from the Cudahy School District after teaching 35+ years with the majority of those years spent in Cudahy. During his time there, he taught all levels of art, served as the Head of the Art Department, and championed for the annual student art exhibit.

In his retirement, John was an active member of the Sauk County Art Association (now Spirit Lake Arts) and also served as the president. He was an avid painter and submitted his work to many art shows over the past two decades. If he wasn’t painting, you could find him in his shop building or fixing anything and everything. He also loved traveling, visiting his brother and family in MN, singing while playing his guitar, biking, and in his younger years, windsurfing.

John is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters: Tara Skille, Lake Delton, Tania (Kory) Anderson, Pardeeville; brother, Jim (Nancy) Skille, MN; grandchildren: Kinleyh, Avri, Bailey and Nick; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Karen Fournier of MN.

The family would like to thank Riverwood Senior Living of Wisconsin Dells and Agrace Hospice Care for their love and care in the months preceding his death. A funeral service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m. until the start of the service at 2:00 p.m., with refreshments following. A private burial is planned for Lake Delton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family is encouraging donations toward a scholarship for young artists in John’s name. Checks can be made out to: Spirit Lake Arts with John Skille Scholarship written on the memo line and sent to:

Spirit Lake Arts

Po Box 222

Baraboo, WI 53913

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage(www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements