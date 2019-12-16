John Sparks, 73, Cambria

CAMBRIA—John Lee Sparks, age 73, of Cambria, died unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at the Cambria Fire Dept. in Cambria on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Kristin Frederich officiating. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Friday at the community center from 1 to 3 p.m. A luncheon will follow.
John was born on Jan. 20, 1946, the son of Owen Estele and Vlasta (Novak) Sparks. He graduated from South Division High School in 1965. John was employed with First Star/US Bank in 1965 as a reconciler of computer reports. He went on disability in 2002 and retired officially in 2011 as lead technical analyst. John was united in marriage Christel U. Szopieray on Dec. 2, 1989, in Milwaukee. In the early 2000’s, John and Christel moved to their home in rural Cambria. John will always be remembered as a philanthropist. His love for humanity, animals and a better world could be witnessed every day. They gave of themselves their time, energy, items and monetary donations to anyone who was in need, asking of nothing in return.
John will be sadly missed by his granddaughter, Shelby Marie Sparks of Mayville; Shelby’s mother, Caryn (Mark) Adams of Mayville; his adopted “daughters”, Rachael Moon Taylor, June Witthun and Joanna Lessor; other relatives and many dear friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Christel on Sept. 28, 2019, one brother, Frank Sparks and a grandson, Nathan Sparks and also his beloved pets, Sasha and Bandit.
Memorials may be directed to Horicon Phoenix Programs, 319 E. Lake St., Horicon Wis., 53032, also via paypal at info@horiconphoenix.com or to the Jason Luther Fundraiser, N4743 Lowville Rd., Rio, Wis., 53960.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. For more information or online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.
