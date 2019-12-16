John Sparks, 73, Cambria

A memorial service will be held at the Cambria Fire Dept. in Cambria on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Kristin Frederich officiating. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Friday at the community center from 1 to 3 p.m. A luncheon will follow.

John was born on Jan. 20, 1946, the son of Owen Estele and Vlasta (Novak) Sparks. He graduated from South Division High School in 1965. John was employed with First Star/US Bank in 1965 as a reconciler of computer reports. He went on disability in 2002 and retired officially in 2011 as lead technical analyst. John was united in marriage Christel U. Szopieray on Dec. 2, 1989, in Milwaukee. In the early 2000’s, John and Christel moved to their home in rural Cambria. John will always be remembered as a philanthropist. His love for humanity, animals and a better world could be witnessed every day. They gave of themselves their time, energy, items and monetary donations to anyone who was in need, asking of nothing in return.