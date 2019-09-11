ELROY - John “Tom” Biermeier, age 87, of rural Elroy, Wis., passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in his home on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Tom was born on February 11, 1932, to Andrew and Hazel (Miller) Biermeier and spent his entire life working the family farm.
Tom is survived by his wife, Janet (Thompson); four daughters, Joann, June, Judy, and Jill (Michael) Murphy; eight grandchildren, Megan, Travis, Bryon, Jennifer, Michael, Emily, Jacob, Samuel; nine great-grandchildren, Nathan, Addison, Peyton, Isabella, Everly, Quinn, Mora, Mailley, Lincoln, and extended family.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harvey, William, Donald; and a grandson, Daniel.
Tom is remembered for his storytelling, love of hunting, and sense of humor. He loved playing cards with family while enjoying home-made popcorn and chocolate malts. Dad, Grandpa, and Papa was one-of-a-kind and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at the Elroy American Legion on Saturday, October 12, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice Touch & Living Choices Palliative Care, Tomah; TomahHospital.org.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy assisted, for online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
