REEDSBURG—John Thomas Peyer (otherwise known as John T, Johnny, Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Friend) claimed Reedsburg as “his town” on June 11, 1968, by being born in the local hospital to John William (John W) and Joan Frances Curtin Peyer. He gave his last breath to this world 18,753 days later on October 27, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, WI, blindsiding his family and friends after a heart attack/seizure 5 days prior.
After Johnny survived growing up as the only son while having two sisters, something he found to be most unfair, he wanted to gain even more brothers than the many friends he turned into brothers — so he joined the United States Marine Corp in 1986. Attending Sacred Heart School while it was still run by nuns and Reedsburg High School, prepared him to meet the rest of the world.
In the summer of 1986 prior to heading to the Marines, John set the record in Curtin Roofing for carrying bundles of shingles by carrying 96 bundles of shingles up two stories onto the roof of an apartment on 5th Street in Reedsburg. He hadn’t quite told everyone yet of that record so here it is for all to know. In 1990, after being honorably discharged from his service in the US Marines, John came home to help his Dad and eventually took over the family business, Peyer Siding and Seamless Gutters in Reedsburg, WI. More recently he also helped his fiancée Julie’s family in their business of The Map Shoppe also in Reedsburg.
He married the first true love of his life, Julie Ann Cathcart, on October 28, 1990, in California. John and Julie raised their family in St John’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, which is where he was still attending. They had 18 wedded years together, during which they were blessed with three children, Brandon, Jordan and Danielle. Heart wrenchingly, Jordan died when only days old on December 27, 2002. The family spent numerous hours at baseball fields around the country. Julie preceded him in death on December 22, 2008.
John started dating and fell in love with sweet Julie Schultz in 2013 (Yes, another Julie!). Together with their children they began to share/intertwine their lives and were engaged to be married. His second Julie loved John very, very much all the way to his last breath and will miss him greatly.
John T. was preceded in death by his wife, Julie, daughter, Jordan and his father, John W Peyer; greatly loved Grandpa Keith (Curly) Curtin and Granny Sophia Peyer, Grandpa John Peyer and Grandma Thelma Curtin, Uncle Dennis Peyer, Aunt Nancy Peyer. John leaves behind his son, Brandon, of rural LaValle, daughter, Danielle, still at home, his fiancée, Julie Schultz and her son, Jimmy (whom John loved tremendously too), as well as his mother, Joan F. Curtin-Peyer of Baraboo, sisters Amy (Rich) Hanson of Wilton, WI and Melissa (Shawn) Boyce of Reedsburg, nieces and nephews Anya Piotrowski of Bennington, VT, Thomas Piotrowski rural LaValle, Alina Piotrowski of Lacrosse, WI, Paige Turner of DeForest, WI, William Boyce (who was also working with Johnny) of Reedsburg, Morgan Turner of Reedsburg, Ali (Michael) Sauer of Iowa, Coen Brown of Iowa and Brady Johnson of Colorado, his mother—in-law who was a mom to him, Jean Cathcart of Reedsburg, sisters and brothers in law Laurie (Harold) Johnson of Colorado, Christy (Rob) Brown of Iowa and Rick (Gina) Cathcart of Madison, WI; especially close Uncles Donald Peyer (Sandy) of Whitewater and Timothy Curtin (Ardith) of Reedsburg, along with 16 sets of Aunts and Uncles, Cousin Dale Curtin (BJ) of Reedsburg and 38 other cousins, high school buddies Matt LaRowe, Jim Kast, Chub Klingenmeyer, Dan Hahn, Kevin Krohn, Mike Clemitus and so many more great friends accumulated over the years, including his USMC Buddy, Todd. His little 4 legged buddy, Chester, is missing him already.
Johnny loved hosting the guys for deer hunting every November and took great pride in getting everything ready for his family to come, hunt and stay at his place. Now his family and friends will honor him with a visitation from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St John’s Lutheran Church, Reedsburg with Pastor Dan Odden officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family prefers memorials be given to the Peyer Family Trust in John’s name in lieu of flowers.
“Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone.”—unknown
