NEW LISBON - John Vopelak, age 84, of New Lisbon died on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Agape Acres Assisted Living Home in Warrens.

John was the son of Emil and Catherine (Beringer) Vopelak and was born on Dec. 6, 1938 in Necedah, WI. John attended the Necedah Schools and then joined the U.S. Navy for 15 years, serving in Korea, and he later transferred to the Wisconsin Air National Guard serving a total of 38 years retiring as a Master Sergeant.

John had a sawmill that he operated in his younger years. He enjoyed RC Airplanes. John also liked to go fishing.

John is survived by his four children: John, David, Karla, and Julie; by his brother, Robert (Louise) Vopelak of Necedah. Further survived by his grandchildren; and other relatives and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Emil Vopelak.

No services are being planned.