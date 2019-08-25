BEAVER DAM - John W. Ganske, age 80 of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a farm accident at home on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Visitation for John will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam, with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.
A complete obituary will follow.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences, or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
