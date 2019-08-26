John W. Ganske, age 80, of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a farm accident at home on Friday, August 23, 2019.
John was born on January 12, 1939 in Beaver Dam, the son of Wallace and Margaret D. (Kraemer) Ganske. A lifelong farmer, John also proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves, as well as hauled milk for 17 years. He was united in marriage to Audrey C. Wickert on July 29, 1961 in Johnson Creek. John was a longtime member and usher at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A loving husband, father and grandfather, John lived his life to the fullest. He was especially fond of his collection of vintage cars, spending time with his family, enjoying a good Friday night Fish Fry and traveling.
John will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Audrey Ganske of Beaver Dam; three daughters, Pam (Kirk) Pierson of Hartland, MI, Denise (Jamie) Lee of Manitowoc and Lisa (John) Weiland of Campbellsport; grandchildren, Kylie Pierson, Jarid (Kristin) Lee, Dani (Mike) Kisly, Kasandra Weiland and Ross Weiland; two brothers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and other relatives.
Visitation for John will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St. in Beaver Dam with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.
If desired, memorials in John’s name may be directed to First Ev. Lutheran Church.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
