ROCK SPRINGS—John W. Giese, 75, Rock Springs, gained eternal life with his Savior on November 20, 2022. He was born in Loganville, WI on August 16, 1947, to Roland and Audrey (Dwars). He attended Ableman School in Rock Springs and then graduated from Webb High School, Reedsburg in 1965. He attended UW-River Falls before coming home to farm when his father became ill.

On September 8, 1973, he married Diane Gasser. They were blessed with 49 years of marriage and three children. John operated the family dairy farm, which was awarded Century Farm status in 1989. Granitop Farms converted to beef in 2007, allowing John the opportunity to enjoy a bit more in life, especially when his son-in-law, Tyrone and daughter, Pamela joined operations.

Always the outdoorsman, John enjoyed farming, deer hunting, walks in the woods, “lakeing” (driving around looking at lakes a word invented by his granddaughter, Allison) and especially fishing. He loved fishing for muskies and was lucky enough to develop close friendships with World Famous Guides: Tony Rizzo and Russ Smith. He enjoyed fishing from his boat, shore or on the ice with his children and grandchildren.

He was a lifelong Lutheran; most recently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Minocqua serving on church council and numerous committees.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, children: Pamela (Tyrone) Puttkamer of Rock Springs, Jessica (Gabriel) Riviere of Baraboo, Mark (Tori) Giese of DeForest. Grandchildren: Codey (Maislee) Puttkamer, Madeline & Allison Puttkamer, Huxley Riviere & Jonah Giese. Great-grandchildren Marlow, Cameron & Nora Puttkamer.

The family would like to give special thanks to: the RAMC ER staff, UW Hospital & the staff in F4 especially Eric Swanson, Agrace—Baraboo particularly: Kevin & Karla, Maplewood, Dr. Wenninger, Our House and Agrace—Fitchburg for all their care and support.

Funeral services for John Giese will be conducted on Saturday, November 26th at 11 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Timothy Kuske officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Rock Springs. Friends may call on Friday, November 25th from 3-6 pm at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo and on Saturday from 10 am until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church or Agrace. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Trinity in Minocqua. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.