Nov. 18, 1932—Feb. 27, 2022

DOUGLAS TOWNSHIP—John W. “Jack” Johnston, age 89, of Marquette County, was re-united in Heaven with his beloved wife, Berta, on Sunday, February 27, 2022. He never got over her loss and died of a broken heart.

Jack was born on November 18, 1932, in Endeavor, WI, the son of Hollis and Vera (Haske) Johnston. He attended Endeavor Grade School and graduated from Endeavor High School in 1950. It was there that he met and later married the love of his life, Roberta Marie Gay on December 22, 1951.

Jack proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Yeoman Seaman from 1951 to 1953, before becoming a successful and well-respected dairy farmer. He was elected to the Douglas Town Board for 16 years and the Marquette County Board for 44 years. Jack was an active member of the Briggsville United Methodist Church, belonged to the Odd Fellows Wauona Lodge #132 and the Carl E. Grabman American Legion Post #329, Briggsville, as well as supported the Douglas Doers 4-H Club.

After retiring from the dairy business, Jack built grain bins for Schuld/Bushnell, worked at CESA 5 in Portage, and joined Bert at the Original Wisconsin Ducks in Wisconsin Dells. He loved all dogs, especially their dachshunds and poodles. Jack was an avid deer hunter and had a great fondness for basketball. He played on the Varsity Squad all four years at EHS, was an usher for the UW Badgers Basketball Team, and Jack and Roberta had season tickets to the WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament for many years.

He is survived by his three children: Bill (Sue) Johnston, OR, Sally (Keith) Dean, Endeavor, and Nancy Johnston, Fond du Lac; two grandchildren: Jeremy (Vanessa) Johnston, and Joshua (Taylor) Johnston; four great-grandchildren: Olivia, Jax, Park and Isla Johnston; other relatives; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, a granddaughter, Sara Rose Dean, Elwyn and Thelma Gay, Bill and Marguerite Foote, Tom Backhaus, and Adam Ingram.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Briggsville United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Burial will follow in Briggsville Protestant Cemetery, with military rites provided by Briggsville Area Veterans. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Briggsville United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Jack’s Agrace Hospice Team for their loving care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).