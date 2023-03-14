July 16, 1940—Feb. 6, 2023

BEAVER DAM—John William Schmidt, age 82, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully after an extended battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.

John was born in Beaver Dam on July 16, 1940, the son of Wilbert and Irene (Riemer) Schmidt. He was a 1959 graduate of Fox Lake High School.

After graduation John proudly served his country in the United States Army for two years. After returning home, John began working at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam.

On May 6, 1967, he was united in marriage to his wife, Judy Guse in Fox Lake. John then worked for Mayville Engineering Company before getting back to work on the farm with Mischler Farms in Fox Lake for 18 years. He then went to Westra Construction in Waupun where he worked for another 18 years before they closed their doors. John ended his working years doing what he loved best: farming. He worked for Steve Perry Farms in Fox Lake until his retirement.

John enjoyed time with family and friends, especially playing cards and Farkle, and the occasional casino trip for entertainment. He could also be found glued to the TV watching game shows, old Westerns, and NASCAR. John was an avid supporter of Jeff Gordon and made sure to watch all of Jeff’s races while accumulating quite the collection of his model cars and trucks.

John is survived by his wife, Judy Schmidt of Beaver Dam; three daughters: Kristine Gehrke of Waunakee, twins, Tracy Frank of DeForest and Wendy (Dave Gennusa) Schmidt of Hoffman Estates, IL; six grandchildren: Brittany Ingram, Matthew Gehrke, Derrick Jennings, Morgan Frank, Ryan Frank, and Alex Frank; sister, Joyce Mielke; brothers: Roger (Sheila) Schmidt and Richard (Carol) Schmidt; sisters-in-law: Lorraine Warber, Marie (Fuzzy) Abegglen-Shephard, Sharon (Jim) Macdonald, and Janelle (Mike) Neuman; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Arnold and Gertrude Guse; brother, Bruce Schmidt; brothers-in-law: Robert Guse, Ronald Mielke, Al Warber, Reggie Abegglen; sisters-in-law: Angie Schmidt and Donna Guse; niece, Joy Schmidt; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for John will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Dennis Overlien officiating. Military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus for their amazing, kind, and caring, attention given to John. Thanks also to Jim Imme, John’s neighbor, for making Old Fashions and sitting with John when he wasn’t able to get around on his own. Also, thanks to good friends Don and Donna Koppa for the many poker nights which John loved. A final thanks to the Waupun Christian Home staff and hospice nurses for their compassionate care of John in his final days.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.