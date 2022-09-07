John Waldman Memorial Life Celebration will be held at the Wintergreen Resort and Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

John requested a party instead of a formal funeral. Please dress casually. Come prepared to share a favorite memory.

If unable to attend, you may forward your memory to Lila at JLwaldman@frontier.com or N6781 Donlin Drive, Pardeeville, WI 53954.

There will be a Silent Auction to benefit a few of John’s favorite charities, featuring items from his extensive collections. Winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. Check or cash only!