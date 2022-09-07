John Waldman Memorial Life Celebration will be held at the Wintergreen Resort and Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.
John requested a party instead of a formal funeral. Please dress casually. Come prepared to share a favorite memory.
If unable to attend, you may forward your memory to Lila at JLwaldman@frontier.com or N6781 Donlin Drive, Pardeeville, WI 53954.
There will be a Silent Auction to benefit a few of John’s favorite charities, featuring items from his extensive collections. Winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. Check or cash only!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)