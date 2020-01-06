John Wayne “Johnny” Pafford, age 72, of Madison

John Wayne “Johnny” Pafford, age 72, died peacefully with his daughter and grandsons by his side at their home in Madison on Dec. 27, 2019. He was born Feb. 10, 1947, in Poynette to Merlin G. Pafford and Imogene L. (Kendall) Pafford. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1964 and served two tours in Vietnam. He was discharged in 1968 and married Jean E. Borde the same year. They had two daughters together before divorcing in 1978. In his younger years, he worked at various places, including Ray-O-Vac, John Deere, and Trek. He later worked construction in California and Colorado before retiring after a back injury. In 1995, he returned to Wisconsin and purchased a home near Arkdale, where he ran a small wood-working business for several years. Due to failing health, he spent his last year living with his daughter and grandsons in Madison. He loved music (especially old Country) and treasured his extensive album collection. He also enjoyed fishing, reading, movies, and dogs. He will be remembered for his carefree attitude, his fondness for story-telling, and his sense of humor. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.