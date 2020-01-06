John Wayne “Johnny” Pafford, age 72, of Madison

John Wayne “Johnny” Pafford, age 72, died peacefully with his daughter and grandsons by his side at their home in Madison on Dec. 27, 2019. He was born Feb. 10, 1947, in Poynette to Merlin G. Pafford and Imogene L. (Kendall) Pafford. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1964 and served two tours in Vietnam. He was discharged in 1968 and married Jean E. Borde the same year. They had two daughters together before divorcing in 1978. In his younger years, he worked at various places, including Ray-O-Vac, John Deere, and Trek. He later worked construction in California and Colorado before retiring after a back injury. In 1995, he returned to Wisconsin and purchased a home near Arkdale, where he ran a small wood-working business for several years. Due to failing health, he spent his last year living with his daughter and grandsons in Madison. He loved music (especially old Country) and treasured his extensive album collection. He also enjoyed fishing, reading, movies, and dogs. He will be remembered for his carefree attitude, his fondness for story-telling, and his sense of humor. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.
John is survived by his daughters, Julie A. Wiest of Madison, Wis. and Teresa L. Pafford currently living near Isla Mujeres, Mexico; his sisters, Linda Bell of Cedaredge, Colo., Kathy (Charles) Janisch of Pardeeville, Wis., and Cynthia (James Bainter) Yates of Apache Junction, Ariz.; his brothers, Paul (Jaclyn) Pafford of Portage, Wis. and Larry Pafford of Cedaredge, Colo.; his three grandchildren, Savanna Heinle, Jakob Wiest, and Benjamin Wiest; seven nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his niece, Regina (Pafford) Meeker; and his brother-in-law, Richard Bell. Per his request, no services will be held. A private burial will take place at a later date.
The family would like to extend its greatest appreciation to the staff at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison for their care in recent years; also to Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care and support during the last weeks of his life.
