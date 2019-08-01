John J. Wieczorek, age 58 of Mauston, WI died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home. John was the son of Ludwig and Olga (Heise) Wieczorek and was born on October 7, 1960 in Milwaukee, WI.
John attended school in New Berlin, WI. After school he moved to West Allis and had numerous jobs. He met Claire Burk and they later married on October 24, 1987 in Waukesha, WI. John took a job as a security officer at Best Power in Necedah, WI. in 1999 and they have resided here since.
John is survived by his wife Claire of Mauston, and a brother Edward (Helga) of Oconomowoc, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother David.
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. The HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com
