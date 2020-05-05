Johns, Charles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MAYVILLE - Charles Johns, age 86, of Mayville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

Charles was born the son of William and Laura (Zimmerman) Johns on June 27, 1933, in Rolling Prairie. He was a 1951 graduate of Horicon High School. Charles was united in marriage to Delores Frank on June 11, 1955, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. He was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. Charles had been employed at John Deere in Horicon, where he had many adventures as a member of their equipment test crew working as far away as Antarctica.

Charles and Delores were blessed with a wonderful retirement on Squirrel Lake in the Minocqua area. They were also instrumental in starting Peace Lutheran Church in Arbor Vitae. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying all types of hunting and fishing. He also loved snowmobiling, travel, making maple syrup, gardening, along with raising beautiful orchids and African violets.