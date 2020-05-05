Johns, Charles

MAYVILLE - Charles Johns, age 86, of Mayville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.
Charles was born the son of William and Laura (Zimmerman) Johns on June 27, 1933, in Rolling Prairie. He was a 1951 graduate of Horicon High School. Charles was united in marriage to Delores Frank on June 11, 1955, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. He was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. Charles had been employed at John Deere in Horicon, where he had many adventures as a member of their equipment test crew working as far away as Antarctica.
Charles and Delores were blessed with a wonderful retirement on Squirrel Lake in the Minocqua area. They were also instrumental in starting Peace Lutheran Church in Arbor Vitae. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying all types of hunting and fishing. He also loved snowmobiling, travel, making maple syrup, gardening, along with raising beautiful orchids and African violets.
Charles is survived by his children, Jeff (Terri) Johns of Burnett, Cindy (Vic) Dickinson of Horicon, and Karen (Dan) Hodgson of Merrill; his grandchildren, Erin Johns, Melissa (Adam) Jordan, Amanda (Greg) Herzfeldt, and Shaun (fiancée, Danielle) Dickinson; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Alaina Herzfeldt, and Sofie and Norah Jordan; and his sisters, June Schmidt and Lois Perdue. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores; and a brother, Floyd, in infancy.
Memorials in memory of Charles may be directed to Peace Lutheran in Arbor Vitae.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Township of Trenton, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, with the Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating.
Charles' family is comforted by the knowledge that he is now reunited with his dear wife and fishing forever!
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
