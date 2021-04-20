Johnsen, James L.

BARABOO - James "Jim" Johnsen, 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after a long illness. Jim was a lifelong resident of the Baraboo area. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was later employed by Ho-Chunk Casino. He was extremely passionate with his musical talent, especially his guitar. He is survived by family and many friends. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Forever in our hearts.