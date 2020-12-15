Johnson, Alan C.

RIO - Alan C. Johnson, age 88, passed on to his Heavenly home, surrounded by his loving family, on Nov. 30, 2020, from complications of dementia.
Al was born to Albert and Elveda (Pulver) Johnson on Feb. 13, 1932, in Rio, Wis. He lived happily in Rio for his entire life. He married Barbara M. Topping, his one and only true love, whom he met in sixth grade when he noticed a spunky new girl with sparkly eyes and a contagious laugh. They were inseparable from the start. They wed at Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church on July 25, 1953.
After a honeymoon trip to Niagara Falls, the couple settled in Scotland Village, a new housing development near Rio. Their little "starter" house grew with the neighborhood and their family, as they welcomed a son and daughter. Al and Barb have resided in this same home since the beginning.
Al had lifelong friendships from high school, church, and work. He worked for the Columbia County Highway Department for 41 years, at first mowing the right-of-ways and plowing snow to later serving as assistant commissioner prior to his retirement in 1992. Al and Barb enjoyed playing cards, laughing and eating with a "card club" group that met monthly for more than 50 years. Al was also a long-time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio.
His retirement offered time to enjoy the fruits of a joyful and faithful life. He traveled with Barb to all 50 states, volunteered on many church committees, delivered Meals on Wheels, puttered in his yard, garage and workshop, listened to barbershop quartet music whenever possible, and spent the happiest moments playing with his two granddaughters as they grew.
Al was a steady presence, and will be missed for his optimism, quick smile, kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed. He always said he was the luckiest man in the world, and he demonstrated his love and good nature every day even as his illness became more challenging.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Barbara; his two children, Kurt Johnson, Rio, and Karen (Dirk) Wilken, Delafield; two granddaughters, Megan Wilken, Indianapolis, Ind., and Nicole Wilken, Durham, N.C.; sister-in-law, Barbara (Bobbie) L. Johnson, Rio; and brother-in-law, Jim Topping, Boulder, Colo. Al was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bruce.
Due to COVID-19, a private service is planned at Grasse Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Ohio Cemetery; mourners are welcomed, with social distancing guidelines. Memorial donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio, Agrace Hospice https://www.agrace.org/donate/ or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund https://curealz.org/giving/donate/. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
