Johnson, Alan C.

RIO - Alan C. Johnson, age 88, passed on to his Heavenly home, surrounded by his loving family, on Nov. 30, 2020, from complications of dementia.

Al was born to Albert and Elveda (Pulver) Johnson on Feb. 13, 1932, in Rio, Wis. He lived happily in Rio for his entire life. He married Barbara M. Topping, his one and only true love, whom he met in sixth grade when he noticed a spunky new girl with sparkly eyes and a contagious laugh. They were inseparable from the start. They wed at Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church on July 25, 1953.

After a honeymoon trip to Niagara Falls, the couple settled in Scotland Village, a new housing development near Rio. Their little "starter" house grew with the neighborhood and their family, as they welcomed a son and daughter. Al and Barb have resided in this same home since the beginning.

Al had lifelong friendships from high school, church, and work. He worked for the Columbia County Highway Department for 41 years, at first mowing the right-of-ways and plowing snow to later serving as assistant commissioner prior to his retirement in 1992. Al and Barb enjoyed playing cards, laughing and eating with a "card club" group that met monthly for more than 50 years. Al was also a long-time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio.