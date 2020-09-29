Johnson, Ava C. (Castillo)

PADUCAH, Ky. - Ava C. (Castillo) Johnson, age 64, of Paducah, Ky., went home on Aug. 20, 2020, after fighting a long battle with cancer. Ava is preceded in death by her father, Francis; and her brother, George S. Johnson. Ava is survived by her mother, Barbara Braaskma; and her siblings, Beverly "Buzzy," Raymond, and Sandy. Ava lays in rest at the Cambria Cemetery.
