Johnson, Delphine

WAUPUN - Delphine Johnson, 92, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her residence.
Delphine was born Dec. 27, 1927 in Bryon, the daughter of William and Helen Costello Ferguson. Delphine was a business manager of several automotive dealerships, purchasing agent for the State of Wisconsin, and worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce. Delphine was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun, Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and Altrusa in Fond du Lac.
Delphine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Greg Lueck of Waupun; a granddaughter, Kristin Kastein of Waupun; great-granddaughter, Madeline Kastein; and several nieces and nephews.
Delphine was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Lueck; brothers, Tom and John Ferguson; and sisters, Margaret and Rosemary O'Brien.
Due to COVID-19 services are pending.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)