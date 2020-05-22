Johnson, Delphine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUPUN - Delphine Johnson, 92, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her residence.

Delphine was born Dec. 27, 1927 in Bryon, the daughter of William and Helen Costello Ferguson. Delphine was a business manager of several automotive dealerships, purchasing agent for the State of Wisconsin, and worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce. Delphine was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun, Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and Altrusa in Fond du Lac.

Delphine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Greg Lueck of Waupun; a granddaughter, Kristin Kastein of Waupun; great-granddaughter, Madeline Kastein; and several nieces and nephews.

Delphine was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Lueck; brothers, Tom and John Ferguson; and sisters, Margaret and Rosemary O'Brien.

Due to COVID-19 services are pending.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.