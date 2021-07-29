Johnson, Dennis C.

BEAVER DAM - Dennis C. Johnson, 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A memorial gathering for Dennis will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Christopher Davis officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Ohio Cemetery in Rio, Wis.

Dennis was born on Jan. 27, 1946, the son of Jerome and Gladys (Zuelsdorf) Johnson. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post. Dennis had been employed for John Deere of Horicon for over 13 years and then later worked for Weyenberg Shoe Factory.

Dennis was an outdoors man, and he enjoyed hunting and flower gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with his kittens, Blackie, Grandma and Penelope; and his dog, Rascal.

Dennis will be deeply missed by his long-time companion and friend, Sandi Koehn of Beaver Dam; his son, Matt Johnson of Columbus; his granddaughter, Haylie Johnson; and his grandson, Logan Johnson. He is further survived by his sisters, Sharon (Al) Kale of West Allis and Patty Manley (Dave) of Adams; his brother, Mike Johnson of Oregon, Wis.; and also nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.