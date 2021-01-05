Johnson, Loretta B.

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Loretta B. Johnson, 70, of Rockford, Ill., passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rockford. She was born April 4, 1950, in Rockford, the daughter of John and Doris (Schöenbein) Gerde. She graduated from East High School, Rockford, class of 1968, and earned her associate degree in business management. She married Jon G. Johnson on Aug. 1, 1980, in Portage, Wis. She was employed by Freeland Industries in Portage for 34 years, and most recently by Burpee Museum for five years in Rockford. Loretta loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed laughs, playing horses, darts and being surrounded by the people she loved.