Johnson, Loretta B.

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Loretta B. Johnson, 70, of Rockford, Ill., passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rockford. She was born April 4, 1950, in Rockford, the daughter of John and Doris (Schöenbein) Gerde. She graduated from East High School, Rockford, class of 1968, and earned her associate degree in business management. She married Jon G. Johnson on Aug. 1, 1980, in Portage, Wis. She was employed by Freeland Industries in Portage for 34 years, and most recently by Burpee Museum for five years in Rockford. Loretta loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed laughs, playing horses, darts and being surrounded by the people she loved.
Survivors include her husband, Jon of Portage; daughter, Lisa Johnson of Denver, Colo.; brother, John Gerde; sister, Jacqueline "Jackie" (David) Casazza, both of Rockford; sisters-in-law, Laura Payne Jr., and Lorene McMurray, both of Portage; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents.
Services will be private, with arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Visit delehantyfh.com.
