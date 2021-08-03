 Skip to main content
Johnson, Lori Anne
Johnson, Lori Anne

SHEBOYGAN/PORTAGE – Lori Anne Johnson, age 39, formerly of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Funeral services are pending at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). A complete obituary will follow at a later date.

