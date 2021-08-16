Johnson, Lori

SHEBOYGAN/PORTAGE—Lori Johnson, age 39, formerly of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Lori was born on February 3, 1982, in Portage, the daughter of Jeffrey C. Horton and Karen M. Jeske.
Lori had worked as a supervisor for Frontier. She enjoyed traveling to State Parks with the waterfalls and camping. She loved Mt. Olympus and doing crafts, especially with her children.
She is survived by her husband, Joshua Johnson, Sheboygan; her children, Anthony Wiltgen, Rib Mountain, Pablo Ramirez, Baraboo, Oscar Ramirez, Baraboo, Mason Webb, at home, and twins Joshua and Daisy Johnson, at home; her step-son, Izaiah Johnson, at home; her mother, Karen Jeske, Portage; her grandfather, Paul Jeske, Briggsville; her sisters, Krystal Drinkwater, Madison, Tiffany (Jerret) Aubert, Hancock; her brothers, Gunner Schade, Portage, Dylan Schade (Sabrina), Waukesha; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jeffrey, and her grandparents, Don and Pat Horton, and Kathryn Jeske.
Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lori Johnson Memorial Fund at any Summit Credit Union or at https://gofund.me/bb2711c9
