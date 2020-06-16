Johnson, Nancy Jeanne (Hepler)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - Nancy Jeanne (Hepler) Johnson, age 82, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Portage, Wis. Nancy was born Feb. 19, 1938, to Lottie and Gerald Hepler, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Johnson, and her brothers, Jerry, James and Harry. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Michelle Burch (Scott Rowe); her son, Mark Johnson (Sandy); grandchildren, Dillon Burch, Hannah Burch, Sam Johnson (Neleigh), Luke Johnson (Hanna), and Anna Claire Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Hazel; as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Nancy graduated from Coldwater High School in 1956 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University in 1960. She worked in several positions in East Lansing, Mich., including Tomie Raines Realtors. In the Dells she worked for Lands’ End and Aunt Jenny’s. Nancy was a member of United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells since 2002 where she served as deacon and church moderator. She was elected as moderator for the John Know Presbyterian Women’s Group and was a member of the W.H.A.M. (We Have a Mission) mission team, hosting many events and Bible studies in her home.