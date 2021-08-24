Johnson, Patricia L.

BARABOO - On Aug. 19, 2021, the world lost a fun-loving and creative soul. Patricia L. Johnson was born Jan. 13, 1952. She was the daughter of Raymond Parchem, Beatrice Winn (Gussel) and Clark Winn. On June 19, 1976, she married John K. Johnson. Together, they lovingly raised two children, Melissa and Matthew.

Patty grew up in Lake Delton, Wis., and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School. She loved people and strived to make everyone around her laugh with her silly antics. With such a friendly and social personality, classmates gave her the nickname "Party Parchem" and honored her by voting her class of 1970 prom queen.

After high school, Patty went on to get a degree in horticulture. Her artistic flare shined as she created many flower arrangements throughout her lifetime. She put her heart and soul into her work. For over 20 years, she was known as the floral manager at Pierce's Market in Baraboo, Wis.

Life was not easy for Patty, as she struggled with several health issues. She amazed many with her fighting spirit. She cheated death several times. Throughout her battles, she still found energy to be a generous friend and family member, giving of her time, talents and care. Her love of parties never ended, and she organized numerous backyard "Tex Fests" and family reunions. Life's light will be less bright without her.