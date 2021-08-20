Johnson, Phyllis Adelle

PORTAGE/AUSTIN, Texas - Phyllis Adelle Johnson was born on April 9, 1931, to Herbert A. Ring and Bessie (Collins) Ring in Chicago, Ill. She was baptized at Aldersgate Methodist Church on June 14, 1931. Phyllis discovered her love for entertaining and being in the spotlight at an early age. She started dancing, acting, and playing piano in grade school. She continued singing in the choir and acting in plays throughout her high school years at Roosevelt High School. Phyllis considered studying acting after high school; however, she decided to pursue a career in nursing instead.

She went to Wright Junior College for one year and then entered a nursing program at Wesley Memorial Hospital in downtown Chicago. She met her future husband, Raymond Earl "Ray" Johnson, at a nurse's dance. They were married on Jan. 30, 1954, in Chicago. She started her nursing career at West Suburban Hospital in Chicago until she and Ray moved to Madison, Wis., where Phyllis worked at the UW Hospital. They then moved to Portage, Wis., where Phyllis worked at Divine Savior Hospital, then the Portage Clinic, and then at the Divine Savior Hospital Nursing Home until her retirement in December 1989.