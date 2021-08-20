Johnson, Phyllis Adelle

PORTAGE/AUSTIN, Texas - Phyllis Adelle Johnson was born on April 9, 1931, to Herbert A. Ring and Bessie (Collins) Ring in Chicago, Ill. She was baptized at Aldersgate Methodist Church on June 14, 1931. Phyllis discovered her love for entertaining and being in the spotlight at an early age. She started dancing, acting, and playing piano in grade school. She continued singing in the choir and acting in plays throughout her high school years at Roosevelt High School. Phyllis considered studying acting after high school; however, she decided to pursue a career in nursing instead.
She went to Wright Junior College for one year and then entered a nursing program at Wesley Memorial Hospital in downtown Chicago. She met her future husband, Raymond Earl "Ray" Johnson, at a nurse's dance. They were married on Jan. 30, 1954, in Chicago. She started her nursing career at West Suburban Hospital in Chicago until she and Ray moved to Madison, Wis., where Phyllis worked at the UW Hospital. They then moved to Portage, Wis., where Phyllis worked at Divine Savior Hospital, then the Portage Clinic, and then at the Divine Savior Hospital Nursing Home until her retirement in December 1989.
In 1956 Ray shocked Phyllis when he bought a farm in the Caledonia Hills. Phyllis had never been on a farm in her life! They lived on the farm for 10 years, where she had a wonderful adventure raising pigs, and their three daughters, until they moved back to Portage. In their 63 years of marriage, Phyllis and Ray were blessed to have the opportunity to travel to 49 of the 50 states, where they reveled at seeing God's hand in the beauty of nature. Phyllis was very entertaining and fun to be around. As a result, she had many, many friends, whom she dearly loved. After retirement, Phyllis and Ray wintered in Rockport, Texas, for 31 years, where she made many more wonderful friends who enjoyed her singing and dancing. She thoroughly enjoyed making people laugh.
A big highlight in her life that she was very proud of was performing with the Portage Players. She played Yente in a production of "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Portage Theatre and also had a part in their production of "Mame" at the same theatre.
Phyllis was a woman of strong faith who enjoyed Bible studies and singing in church choirs most of her life. She belonged to D.A.R., Wauona Trails Woman's Club, Lutheran Women's Missionary Society, and was a past Altar Guild member. While in Texas she attended Faith Lutheran Church in Rockport. She was devoted to her husband and family, who were the second most important part of her life. Her devotion to GOD was always first. Her faith and love for the Triune God never wavered. She trusted Him to be with her during bad times and good times. She was blessed by God.
In the fall of 2019, Phyllis was diagnosed with cancer. She chose to seek treatment in Austin, Texas, where she was able to live with her daughter, Linda, and avoid being hospitalized. When the treatments were not successful, she chose Home Hospice until the Lord freed her from her pain on Oct. 22, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home in Austin with her family by her side. She was so happy to know she was going to the place she had always dreamed about, prayed for, and sang her praises to.
What more could anyone want than to be in God's presence!
JESUS LOVES ME THIS I KNOW was her banner for life.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Christine Johnson, Linda (John Keller) Johnson, and Connie (Jay Mitchell) Trantow; grandson, Jake Trantow; sister-in-law, Joan Ring; many nieces and nephews from the Ring and Johnson Families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bessie Ring; brother, James Ring; and her beloved husband, Ray.
Funeral services for Phyllis will be held on Aug. 28, at 1 p.m., at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 850 Armstrong Ave., in Portage, Wis. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Inurnment will be private. She has requested two of her favorite songs be played for you: ''Lift High the Cross" and "Amazing Grace." Please, feel free to sing along!
Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life for Phyllis at Jack's Tap. This will be an outdoor event. Phyllis invites everyone to have much fun and joy at her New Birthday Celebration!
