Johnson, Robert Irving

The youngest of three siblings, Bob was born on June 13, 1934, in St. Paul, Minn. The family was part of a large Baptist church there. Bob placed his faith in Jesus Christ at age seven to save him. At the age of twelve, his father passed away and his family moved to St. Croix Falls, Wis. After graduating from high school there, he took a year of medical training while working at a blood bank in St. Paul. However, his growing burden for the lost led to his calling to be a pastor. He went to Bob Jones University, where he met his wife, Joan Huber, and they were married on July 28, 1956. He then continued his education in ministerial studies at Northwestern Baptist Bible College, followed by three years at Central Seminary, where he earned his Master of Divinity degree, and became a pastor.